Wave Live Wallpapers for Android Devices

Boost your summer mood with wearable vibes coming out of your Android phone all dressed up with the coolest wallpapers of 2021 based on tropical themes.

This summer, Wave’s pocket fun art is all about turning your smartphone into an inspiring accessory that stimulates your senses and takes you on an imaginary tropical trip. Wave Live Wallpapers is a fun app that offers animated backgrounds and a creative live wallpaper maker to personalize your Android phone. You can choose your favorite holiday mood wallpapers. too. Check out the Wearable HOT Vibes trailer for a demo.

Wave Live Wallpapers is a complex, yet easy-to-use app in the personalization category delivering high-definition backgrounds. The app stands out for its rich options and the screen aesthetics it offers for Android devices. On the main screen of the app, you’ll notice three sections:

Gallery: This hosts designer-created wallpapers by Wave’s artists.

Community: This is the place where users share artworks created with Wallpaper Maker.

Create: This serves as the gateway to the My Studio section where you can start to create using the in-app Live Wallpaper Maker.

Designer-created high-definition (HD) wallpapers bring life to your Android phone.

In the app’s Gallery, there’s a wide collection of HD wallpapers you can use to animate your Android smartphone in a cool and fun way. Users have access to a massive set of fine artwork designed with different types of backgrounds, including full 3D wallpapers.

Wonder how to create the motion effect on your home screen and lock screen? It’s easy if you pick one of the popular live wallpapers options:

Interactive 3D Wallpapers: These are the most popular type of moving backgrounds. They’re a mix of awesome graphics and motion, activated by the touch of a finger.

Video Wallpapers: These backgrounds play delightful animations in a continuous loop.

Parallax 2D and Parallax 3D: These live wallpapers are able to create a depth effect that, combined with HD graphics, lends a realistic feel to the screen aesthetics.

Smart battery, optimized for all screen resolutions.

The days when using a live wallpaper proved challenging for your Android phone’s resources should be long gone. Wave Live Wallpapers offers state-of-the-art animated backgrounds optimized in all aspects that affect the user and the performance of the smartphone.

The HD moving backgrounds are optimized to use minimum power only when the screen is on and you are looking at it or interacting with the live wallpaper. Battery usage is similar to regular video viewing on your Android device. The app and the backgrounds it uses don’t need battery power when the screen is off or while you are working on other apps. Usage information stats can be verified on your phone by going to Settings—Battery.

Optimized for data, CPU, and RAM resource usage.

The live wallpapers provided by Wave are created with user needs in mind and to use minimal resources in every respect. Some of the more spectacular artwork may require at least a mid-range smartphone for the best experience, but the tradeoff is definitely worthwhile. Wave offers a help page — available on the Settings menu — that you can access by tapping the icon on the top left of the screen.

High definition images…so detailed you can feel them.

Wave Live Wallpapers delivers a wide assortment of backgrounds to suit different tastes. What sets them apart is the use of motion graphics and extra attention to detail shown by the artwork creators. Quality standards for these animated backgrounds are among the highest in the Personalization genre.

Live Wallpaper Maker and My Studio

If you’re feeling inspired, you can use the Live Wallpaper Maker to create your own backgrounds. Here you’ll also have many options to choose your own style. Start with the type of wallpaper you want to create:

Simple Image

Slide Show

Video Wallpaper

Boomerang Wallpaper

Parallax

3D Photo Wallpaper

After that, you can then choose the media you want to use:

Select something from the Pixabay library.

Use your own photos and videos.

These can be further customized with the Live Wallpaper Maker features. You can add:

Text

Layers These can include different effects such as rain, smoke, or sparkles.

Emoji

Filters

Overlay and Touch Effects

Once you’re happy with the result, you can keep your creation private and use it to personalize just your screen. Or you can publish it to share it with friends and the active community of screen aesthetics lovers settled around Wave Live Wallpapers.

Get Wave Live Wallpapers

The app is free to download from the Play Store under the name Live Wallpapers 4K & HD Backgrounds by Wave. You can use it for free with ad interruptions or get a paid subscription with Premium access to remove all ads.

Over 10 million Android users have installed the Wave Live Wallpapers app thus far. The average rating on the Play Store is above 4.5, confirming the popularity in its genre and quality.