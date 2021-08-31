7 Reasons Flutter Became the Best Choice to Develop Startup Mobile Apps

More than 100,000 apps have been downloaded to hundreds of millions of devices, according to the Flutter community. Why is Flutter so popular for developing startup mobile apps, and why do experts think it’s the way cross-platform mobile app development will go in the future?

The gap between Android and iOS platforms is continually being bridged via mobile app development. The emphasis on app development has shifted away from just being functional and toward offering seamless experiences. Product owners want to be sure that this is the case, but they also want to save money. Developers require frameworks that are dependable and fast enough to handle the workload. It can be difficult to find a framework that covers both development and commercial demands.

Flutter, released by Google in 2018, was the first cross-platform app development framework, and it hasn’t looked back since. Today, Flutter is rapidly displacing React-native development.

For both developers and enterprises, Flutter app development trends have become the framework of choice. Some of the world’s most well-known organizations — Alibaba, Google, AppTree, Reflect, and many others — use it extensively. Many seasoned app developers have declared Flutter to be the future of mobile app development. They claim it’s superior to React-native in terms of creating high-performing, sturdy mobile apps.

Flutter is now the most popular toolkit for developing cross-platform apps for mobile devices, desktops, and the web. Because it was created by Google, the world’s largest programming corporation, most development firms are leaning toward Flutter app development services. Flutter may be the most inventive and suitable platform for start-ups looking to launch a feature-rich mobile application without investing a lot of time and money.

Advantages of Using Flutter for Startup App Development

Since the platform’s efficiency and reliability, swift maintenance, and features provide an array of ready-to-use widgets, Flutter app development trends are an ideal choice for startups.

1. Powerful Design to Attract Investors

Every form of business needs to attract investors in order to obtain the necessary capital. Customers and investors alike are drawn to Flutter because of its rich UI capabilities and intuitive design.

Flutter also has strong custom widgets for Android and iOS that mimic native apps. These allow developers to build a smooth and clear user experience. Flutter offers a considerably larger selection of widgets than any other cross-platform tool.

2. Dart Guarantees a High-Performing App

Dart is Flutter’s object-oriented language that uses ahead-of-time development tools to compile into native code. This significantly reduces the application’s startup time. Flutter also doesn’t need to specify original equipment manufacturer (OEM) widgets as it utilizes its own.

Flutter allows apps to communicate with the native platform…natively. This allows developers to design even the most complex apps with Flutter with ease but without sacrificing quality. Entrepreneurs recommend building a startup app with Flutter as it provides an excellent user experience at low cost.

3. Firebase is a Powerful Back-End Solution for Startups

Firebase is a reliable Google back-end solution that comes pre-installed with Flutter. This makes the platform even more appealing. Flutter, when combined with Firebase, provides out-of-the-box and stable assistance, hosting solutions, a real-time database, user authentication protocols, and other key back-end features.

The Firebase back-end capabilities are crucial for start-ups as they allow companies to decrease their back-end development procedures and associated costs. The Firebase software release automation tool makes launching and upgrading mobile apps easier and more efficient.

4. Developer Productivity Rises by 5x with Hot Reload

Flutter is a faster and more interactive app development platform. It allows developers to make code changes and see them immediately thanks to its “Hot Reload” feature.

Simply put, if an issue occurs during the development phase, the developers may swiftly correct it without sacrificing functionality or redeployment of the code. They can resume where they left off. This will allow developers to track their progress in real-time, add new features, fix errors, and experiment more swiftly.

5. Flutter Is Budget Friendly

Startups with limited funds may not be able to invest much in native app development. The main reason for this costly endeavor is that software developers have no choice but to write distinct codes for different operating systems in order to produce mobile apps.

With Flutter, on the other hand, a single code base can be used to construct mobile apps that run smoothly across numerous platforms. This significantly lowers the cost of maintaining mobile applications, something many entrepreneurs appreciate.

6. Build the Best UI with Smart Flutter Libraries

Through Flutter app development services, developers can access widgets based on the differences between the iOS, Android, and Google Fuchsia platforms. As a result, while using Flutter app development services as UI builders, you can use widgets to integrate all of the platform-based features of the app. These include scrolling, navigation, icons, and typefaces.

Flutter app development services offer a robust platform-dependent native experience, such as iOS or Android. These can be used for corporate applications to be developed for internal communication or an application developed expressly for a certain geographic location. It also aids in the creation of well-structured and persuasive user interfaces that rely on geographic locations.

When developing an app for a certain geographical region, Flutter allows you to customize the UIs based on the desired language, text, and even the layout of the target area.

7. Improved MVP Development

The most prevalent argument for designing your mobile startup app on Flutter is the speed with which you can produce your MVP. To create an MVP in Flutter, you only need to invest a small amount of time and effort. Naturally, Flutter’s MVP development is also somewhat limited.

Flutter SDK comes with less coding because nearly all codes are swapped between iOS and Android apps. As a result, the cost of Flutter app development services for a startup, particularly for MVPs, is dramatically lowered.

Evaluating the Cost of Building a Startup App in Flutter

Mobile apps built with Flutter can typically be for a fraction of the price. Building your startup mobile app with Flutter development services will save you money on development and maintenance.

One size does not, however, fit all. Each project has a unique set of features and criteria. Your developer will only compute the final pricing once the discovery process has been completed. Factors that influence the cost of developing a Flutter app include:

the complexity of functionality;

number of native features;

size of the team;

rates of the app-building company;

rental cost for the server;

price for releasing the app;

designing and developing costs; and

support and maintenance costs.

Keep in mind that the cost of producing Flutter apps is far lower than that of developing native apps. For starters, you won’t have to engage separate developers for each app platform. Second, all of Flutter’s tools and resources are open-source and free. Developers may reuse the code and solve most issues with just one line of code.

As a result, Flutter development trends are great for startup mobile apps, particularly when it comes to cost and time to market. It also turns out to be a highly dependable solution as Flutter has Google’s backing and a similarly large community. Flutter app development services don’t require any heavy machinery and can organize the setup with relative ease.