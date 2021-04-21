Spyne App Gives Product Photos a Serious Upgrade

The developers behind the newly launched Spyne app know that nothing ruins the credibility of an online listing like poor visuals. Until recently, creating compelling images for your products or services required hiring a photographer, paying for stock photos, or investing in higher-end equipment to bring photography needs in-house.

However, Spyne might just change all that.

Spyne is a combined photo capture and image-editing app. It enables online merchants to create compelling images of their products and services using nothing more than a camera-equipped phone. In addition, Spyne app’s AI-enhanced editing software is able to work with less-than-impressive raw images and transform them into professional-looking visuals.

Spyne can help your business create the high-end visuals it needs for online listings without investing in expensive cameras or lighting equipment.

The app is currently free to use during beta testing but only available on the Android platform. Installation requires a valid email address and the use of a one-time password to get started.

What’s So Unique About the Spyne App?

Spyne was developed to meet a very specific need. The new app hopes to address many common problems that small- and medium-sized businesses face when trying to develop eye-catching content. Spyne is designed to make it easier for users to successfully list their products online without being relegated to a perception of being low-budget or amateurish.

Most small businesses moving to online marketing don’t necessarily want to make professional photography one of their in-house capabilities. Spyne was developed to help bridge this gap.

How Does the Spyne App Work?

The Spyne app provides users with professional-looking images shot against a white background across a wide range of product categories. The app then guides the user through a process that requires them to snap a few images of the actual product they wish to list online. In a matter of seconds, Spyne generates studio-quality visuals that can easily be customized to the user’s liking.

Studio-quality work on a shoestring is the primary focus and single biggest benefit of using Spyne, but the app includes additional features and functionality as well.

Save Time, Money, and Effort

Effective product shots are fairly straightforward, so there’s no longer any need to feel like you are continuously reinventing the wheel. Spyne allows the small business owner to skip the hassle and expense associated with booking studio time with a professional photographer.

Results are immediately apparent and accessible, effectively eliminating the possibility that you will need to schedule a reshoot. While you may still need to hire a professional for special promotions or events, Spyne helps overcome the everyday photography needs that are relatively simple. Launch the app, select a category, click a few photos. Done.

Spyne uses an advanced combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the editing process. When taking into account savings in time and expense normally associated with manual photo editing, the benefits of Spyne extend beyond mere convenience. Anyone who has lost hours of a workday struggling with a photo editing app just to erase a shadow or remove distracting imperfections will appreciate the capabilities built into Spyne.

Moves Your Business Online Faster

Retailers who have struggled to get their products online are likely aware that different e-commerce platforms have different specifications for the images they will accept. Sellers who attempt to use the same set of images on multiple platforms are likely to get at least a few rejections. In the race to get your products posted so that you can actually make a sale, the last thing you need is to be hassled about the images you’ve submitted.

The Spyne app has been developed with a keen awareness of this issue. As you submit images for editing, Spyne will ask you to select the specific online marketplace where you are planning to list your products. As a result, the images you receive back are ready for use, tailored to the e-commerce site you are using, and exponentially less likely to be rejected.

Realistic Visuals With Shadows and Reflections

Of course, not every product shot is taken using the perfect backdrop or ideal lighting conditions. Spyne makes allowances for this by allowing you to remove backgrounds, add shadows, and otherwise customize images to your liking. When used correctly, the app will deliver amazing results that are indistinguishable from the raw photos…in a good way.

Spyne Can Help Reduce Transportation Expenses

Transporting your entire product line to and from a photographer’s studio already eats up time and money. Depending on the type of merchandise you sell, any damage done to your products as a result of being shuttled around town can add significant overall cost to any photoshoot. Using Spyne, retailers are able to free themselves from lost staff hours, truck and studio rentals, damage claims, and any other number of related expenses.

3D Rendering Available for Many Categories

It’s one thing to display the curtains you are selling as a flat image on a white background, but it’s something else altogether to highlight those same curtains in a realistic, attractive 3D setting. Spyne offers users the ability to augment their product shots with 3D renderings across a wide variety of product categories.

Products displayed in a realistic context can help users more immediately grasp what it is you are selling and how it might look in their environment. When customers have a more intuitive sense of how your product might improve their lives, they will be more likely to make a purchase.

Test Drive Spyne App for Android for Free

We all know that crummy images greatly lower our interest whenever we’re shopping online. Spyne can be a great tool for anyone who wants to reduce expenses when posting products online and yet have their listings convey a thoroughly professional appearance.

Keep in mind that Spyne is still in the early stages of its launch. The developers of the app expect to be including additional categories such as groceries, food, and fashion in the near future. For now, though, it’s definitely worth trying it out for free at the Google Play store.