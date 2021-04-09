Why You Should Use React Native for Mobile App Development

If there is one framework that has enraptured many mobile app developers for its native app development capabilities, it’s React Native. This tool forms part of the modern techno stack of almost every mobile app development company. All thanks to its impressive capabilities. Over the past few years, it has become intensely popular among every native mobile app development company worldwide.

What is React Native and why is it relevant for mobile app development?

React Native is an open-source app development framework that Facebook launched in 2015. It aims at guaranteeing optimal enhancement of mobile app experience to its patrons. The cross-platform mobile application development framework is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

This framework has attracted numerous global entities like Skype, UberEats, Instagram, Pinterest, Vogue, Tesla, Bloomberg, and many others. This native app development company’s popularity has been doubled due to the successful elimination of all factions created by choosing native or hybrid mobile applications.

A survey conducted by Statista.com estimated that 42% of the mobile app development companies prefer React Native. This framework facilitates mobile app development companies for the creation of apps that easily migrate from a fully expanded native mobile app into a react native application.

Why should you use it over other options?

Listed below are six reasons why mobile app development companies should consider this framework one of their primary options.

Cost And Time Effective

Most startups operate with tight budget constraints. This native app development framework has distinctive features that enable easy migration, code reusability, and third-party plug-in support. React Native is the best solution to solve money and time constraints, as the cost of developing a cross-platform mobile app with React Native is way less when compared to other tools and frameworks

This framework is inscribed with code reusability features that will save a substantial amount of money as it averts the usage of multiple platforms like iOS, Android, and Windows. That’s why many mobile app development companies prefer it. Its cross-platform mobile application development services divert the usage of languages like JAVA, Swift, C++, or any other required for your company.

Aids with Faster Mobile App Development

React Native is operated with a single code by encapsulating Android and iOS platforms with JavaScript and React. Consequently, there is a low chance of locating a bug in the app. The use of React Native for your company’s mobile application development services will make the first version of your app quicker and easier, as there is hardly any need to design from scratch.

It provides support for various other apps, so the necessary functionalities are already there, and it makes the app development of Minimum Viable Product faster. After creating the basic version, this framework for mobile application development services allows you to add new services and features later. At the same time, you gain an advantage from the fantastic resources found for building detailed interfaces. React Native provides better UI/UX than any other framework, making it apt for any Native mobile application development company.

Simple Solutions For Complex Problems

This framework uses the UI library initiated by Facebook to create more specific codes that are easily understandable for the implementation of ReactJS. One of the framework’s salient features is “Hot Reload,” where you receive a live preview of the codes and their effect while coding the app. This characteristic enables code to be rectified or customized while uploading the app. It also reduces errors and makes the code “bug-free.”

React Native is an app development framework that enables your app development company to never negotiate with quality or client satisfaction. It offers a comprehensive React Native development solution, including React Native component development and Reacts Native’s upgrading services.

Straightforward Framework

This native app development framework uses identical primary code for foundation-level programming of both Android and iOS. It is also feasible to securely and effortlessly customize the app’s recapitulation without altering its basic framework.

In this mobile app development framework, most of the code will be composed of standard JavaScript and CSS. Thus you will be able to enjoy the advantages of native performance, behavior, and animations without really having to write Java or Objective C code. React Native uses JavaScript to unlock other web development functions; for example, you can refresh the application to see changes in your code.

Mobile App Transformation Is Super Flexible

Any developer can master the codes run by this Native app development framework, so it is unnecessary to have a core developer team follow the app. The mobile application development process involved with this framework is pretty easy to learn. Therefore a profound JavaScript developer can handle React Native in no time. Moreover, the tool helps deliver mobile application development services that are flexible. If you desire to alter staff or seek different boundaries, it is adaptable to the change. It will not halt the functioning of the app.

Infinite Automated Solutions And Libraries

With this mobile Native app development framework’s tools and libraries, you can shift heavy computation towards the server and create cloud-native apps. Testing libraries like Jest, Chai, Mocha, and Enzyme support the React Native app development framework to produce bug-free code. Expo is another open-source toolchain that will track down your app’s growth and help with the experimentation of recent components.

This top framework will inspect the errors by adopting a process called listing and ESLint. Furthermore, Flow and PropType made type checking faster and easier. Redux is also a popular React Native library that enables apt management.

A Personalized User Experience

Developers are encouraged to use different app styles by utilizing the mobile app development framework’s proficiency to separate Framework code, native code, JavaScript code, and styling. They are now equipped to improve an app’s performance by creating a personalized user experience for each application user.

React Native is the best buddy for a Native Mobile App Development Company

Building an app from scratch is no easy task. React Native aids the various mobile app development companies to keep up with the recent trends. React Native library is also among the top three extensively used libraries. This framework provides effortlessly smooth run-time, which helps in offering top-notch mobile application development services.

React Native is a future-orientated framework, and its relevance is only increasing day by day. React Native makes it possible for every top mobile app development company to deploy dynamic mobile app development services by enabling simplified operation and a bug-free climate. React Native makes it possible for every top mobile app development company to deploy dynamic mobile app development services.