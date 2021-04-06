How App Marketers Can Attract Users With Google PPC Ad Campaigns

You’ve developed an app. This took time and money, so naturally, you want to see a return on your investment.

You don’t need to charge users to download your app to make your money back. It’s possible to monetize an app even if it’s free. For example, you can run ads on your app, sell products through it, or charge users for premium features.

However, regardless of your monetization strategy, your app likely won’t deliver major profits if it doesn’t attract users.

The fact that your app is impressive also isn’t a guarantee that potential users will download it. The app marketplace is extremely crowded. Your app might not attract a robust user base solely because no one knows about it.

Google PPC Ad Campaign Tips

Running pay-per-click ad campaigns with Google AdWords is one way you can change the popularity of your app. You simply need to optimize your campaigns by keeping certain tips in mind when doing so. They include:

Defining your audience

Odds are good you’ve already defined your target audience when you created your app. You know an app is more likely to succeed if it’s designed for specific types of users.

Leverage the research you’ve already done when planning a Google AdWords campaign. You can target users based on a wide range of factors, ensuring your ads are most likely to be seen by people who may actually want to download your app.

Send users to the right pages

You need to set specific goals when launching a PPC campaign with Google. In your case, the goal may be to convince a specific number of users to download your app.

Make sure it’s easy for them to do so after they click on your ad. Internet users tend to be very distracted. If a user clicks on your ad but is not brought to a page that clearly urges them to download your app, they may click away before installing it. Remember this when deciding which pages to direct users to with your ads.

Set up conversion tracking

Monitoring your campaigns’ performance is key. You can’t merely launch a campaign and then forget about it, hoping the money you spent on ads was worth it. You need to monitor your campaigns to learn which strategies do and do not work, making adjustments accordingly.

Make sure you’re getting valuable information when monitoring your campaigns by setting up conversion tracking on Google AdWords. This will let you know if a user who interacted with your ad actually ended up downloading your app. Remember, the fact that someone clicked on an ad doesn’t mean they became a user.

Use video ads

You can launch various types of ads with Google AdWords. The right type of ads to include in your campaign will depend on the type of product you’re promoting.

When marketing an app, it’s often a good idea to experiment with video ads. These may appear on YouTube and other Google video partner platforms.

It’s easy to understand why video ads are effective for app marketing. They allow you to show your app in use, making a much stronger impression on potential users than you otherwise would. While video ads are often more expensive to produce than other types, because you may only be showing what are essentially screenshots of your app, you won’t have to spend as much money creating video ads as you might if you were promoting a different type of product.

Again, it’s also very important to monitor your campaigns and experiment. Like apps, not all Google PPC ad campaigns are created equal. You’ll be much more likely to attract users if you put in the time to constantly improve your campaigns as you learn more about their performance.