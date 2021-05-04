Top 7 Artificial Intelligence Apps

Imagine you left your smartphone at home for a day. Can you even think of going through a day without your smartphone? An ever-increasing number of people would say “No.”

That’s how dependent we’ve become on smartphone technology to deliver the latest in news, entertainment, education, communication, image enhancement, and more. Today, we even want our smartphones to “learn” how we use them as we go about our lives. This is why the hottest trend in tech is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the apps we use.

What is an Artificial Intelligence App?

AI-enhanced apps are developed using various new technologies including machine learning, data analytics, deep learning, and natural language processing. These newer technologies allow developers to code apps so that they respond differently in different situations. AI-enhanced apps read historic usage data combined with real-time scenarios to predict a function personalized to the individual user.

The simplest example of an AI-enhanced smartphone function is an interface that serves up a few options based on time of day, your previous usage, and other factors. Let’s say you consistently use a specific app to listen to music just before going to bed. Your smartphone compiles data about that habit over time. Before too long, the smartphone interface suggests your favorite music app just as your normal bedtime approaches.

Four Benefits of an Artificial Intelligence App

An artificial intelligence app makes predictions, both real-time and future, to help us make decisions consistent with our habits and goals. We can use an artificial intelligence app to offer helpful suggestions for other people, brands, and businesses. An artificial intelligence app delivers personalized content utilizing a user-based algorithm to facilitate consistently beneficial engagement. Artificial intelligence apps help make our routines simpler through tracking, analyzing time usage, and making suggestions to help us be more productive.

Top 7 Artificial Intelligence Apps

One of the higher-functioning apps in the health industry, this AI-enhanced app is nicknamed the “doctor in your pocket.” The app monitors user health and suggests suitable help for various medical conditions. Ada Health features a conversational interface with a simple question-and-answer format to analyze the condition and make suggestions for follow-up.

2. EVA

Electronic Virtual Assistant (EVA) can be thought of as “artificial intelligence meets the banking sector.” The app was developed by Bangalore-based Senseforth AI Research for HDFC Bank. EVA is designed to support bank staff for customer queries, detecting credit card fraud, and calling attention to any other abnormal banking activities. EVA provides assistance to more than 3 million users in less than 0.4 seconds.

3. Netflix

Most people are familiar with Netflix, but they might be unaware of how an artificial intelligence app powers its personalized recommendations feature. The Netflix app uses both explicit data (provided by the user) and implicit data (behavior patterns) to suggest programming that might be of interest to the user. Netflix uses a powerful algorithm connected to huge amounts of data to compile their recommendations in a fraction of a second.

Used in the agriculture industry, Plantix was developed by PEAT, a Berlin-based tech start-up. Plantix is used to find nutrient deficiencies and determine the agricultural potential of various soils simply by analyzing a photo. Once image analysis is complete, Plantix offers how-to instructions and tips for making that specific soil more fertile. PEAT claims that its app offers an accuracy level of 95%.

AlphaGo is an artificial intelligence app designed for improving gaming skills. The AI-enhanced opponent in AlphaGo is completely unpredictable and designed to not repeat previous mistakes. The result is that a human gamer might win against the AI once, but will need to use a different strategy to overcome the AI opponent next time. Because the app learns from its mistakes, winning strategies can only be used once.

6. Amazon Echo

Echo is another virtual assistant created by Amazon. Echo specializes in translating human speech into actionable items. It features voice recognition that uses Natural Language Processing to control to order products, play music, make a phone call, order food for delivery, etc.

Seeing AI was developed by Microsoft to help visually challenged people navigate and stay safe using their smartphone camera. The app helps the visually impaired accurately identify currencies, handwriting, and even colors. Seeing AI will continue to describe objects until the user indicates comprehension and is part of a growing number of apps designed for those with disabilities.

These are just some of the advancements made possible through the use of an artificial intelligence app. Many of the larger tech companies are scrambling to find other innovative and helpful uses of AI-enhanced devices and software. Look for more and more of these AI products and services to increase their online market presence in the coming year and beyond.