A Cool Design Tip To Animate Your Phone On Valentine’s Day

Like the clothes and other accessories we wear, we fancy our apparel to be representative of who we are. Our style, passions and moods need to be expressed in different ways.

Today, as the smartphone has become part of our appearance, the desire to personalize it is top of mind for many of us. One of the most accessible ways to make a device look special is by changing its background. There are different options for that and Live Wallpapers 4k & HD Backgrounds by WAVE is a good choice, especially if you’re into cool animated backgrounds.

This app offers a rich collection of HD live wallpapers that fit most smartphone displays and resolutions. Cool tech design lovers will appreciate the pocket artworks this app delivers for home screens and lock screens.

You can find fun art pieces in Wave’s gallery exploring different topics from nature and animals to technology and cyberpunk. Any fantasy design that can express movement on your display could be the subject of a Wave Live Wallpapers.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the app is promoting their love-themed designs. Once you open the app, the “Love” tag is displayed to offer you a shortcut to the love collection. Here you can find different ideas of cute or hot designs to bring life to your display this Valentine’s Day.

If you’d like to spark some love on your Android device and spread it with visually entertaining animated designs, Live Wallpapers 4k & HD Backgrounds by WAVE is available on the Play Store.

Once you have the app installed, you can dive into their Gallery to discover hundreds of designer-made live wallpapers. Here you’ll find different cool forms of visual content like video, parallax 2D and 3D, 3D animations and even 3D interactive animations. The moving backgrounds perfectly fit your display and make it visually entertaining.

The personalizing options go further, as you can add a personal touch to each wallpaper. Before applying a design to your home screen and lock screen, you can choose your favorite overlay and touch effects. The heart effects are a trending pick constantly, but they gain more momentum during February.

On top of the designer-made Gallery, this app offers a Create option as a live wallpaper maker. Your creativity is encouraged by allowing you to choose from different types of designs:

Image

Slideshow

Video

Parallax

Boomerang video

3D photos

You can play with your design as you wish to crop it, add stickers, emojis and text. Mood filters are available to help you change the feel with a click. You can have your own signature live wallpaper in just a few steps, which you may share with the growing community or keep private. It can make great use out of your family or travel photos.

The My Studio section is the place to keep your cool downloads and creations. While you can use the app without signing in, it is useful to do that if you need to change your phone without losing your artsy background stuff.

The live wallpapers from WAVE are optimized for battery life. While the screen is off, video rendering is paused, so you don’t have to worry about that.

When it comes to price, the app can be downloaded for free. Live Wallpapers 4k & HD Backgrounds by WAVE uses GEMS as an in-app currency. GEMS can be bought or easily gained by watching ads, depending on the users’ preferences.

Conclusion

Live Wallpapers 4k & HD Backgrounds by WAVE is an app about eye-catching designs that animate your Android device. It offers a variety of designer-made wallpapers and also a creator feature to express yourself more. The app can be used for free if you don’t mind the ads.

While Wave’s art develops around many topics, now the focus is on beautifully crafted love-themed designs to inspire all you Valentines out there. So give it a try, spread some cool love and see what comes back. You might be pleasantly surprised.