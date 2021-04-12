6 Email Marketing Apps to Help Your Business Grow

Email marketing is critical to your business. Thanks to email marketing, you can nurture relationships, increase brand awareness, and build brand credibility. Ultimately, you can turn prospects into paying customers.

To reap those benefits, though, you don’t just need the right marketing content. You need the right tools that will help you save time and money and scale your email marketing.

The Top Email Marketing Apps

Here’s a list of the best email marketing apps that can help you do just that:

1. Mailchimp

A well-known email marketing app, Mailchimp has a drag-and-drop email designer. Through the main dashboard, you can set up email campaigns, segment your audience, and monitor the results through the Analytics dashboard. In addition, you can set delivery times depending on the user’s time zones and implement geolocation-based segmentation.

Those are not just the things that make Mailchimp perfect as a tool for startups. For all the features it offers, Mailchimp is very affordable. It offers a free trial, too. If you have less than 2,000 subscribers on your mailing list, you will not be billed anything. That gives you plenty of time to build your list without cost.

You can conveniently integrate MailChimp with WordPress, Magento, Shopify, and various other popular applications.

What you can do with Mailchimp:

Automate email campaigns.

Monitor individual campaign open and click metrics.

Check the progress of each campaign in real-time.

Pricing:

Free — $0 Up to 2,000 contacts

Essentials — Starting at $9.99 per month up to 50,000 contacts

Standard — Starting at $14.99 per month up to 100,000 contacts

Premium — Starting at $299 per month up to 200,000 contacts

For the most part, I suggest the Standard Plan. It’s filled with advanced features that can help you get the most out of any campaign.

2. GetResponse

GetResponse is more than just an email marketing application. It’s an all-in-one marketing solution with an automation focus.

With GetResponse’s email marketing software, you can easily design emails. If you have no time to create email templates, you can use any of the professionally designed email templates for your campaigns.

Thanks to this tool, you’ll be able to gather a lot of leads and position them in the right workflows so you can convert them into returning customers. You can segment audiences, take advantage of the autoresponders, landing page builders, automatic communications, predictive analytics, and even webinar apps.

GetResponse’s auto funnel is a standout feature. Once a user enters the funnel, they can expect an automated process across multiple touchpoints.

What you can do with GetResponse:

Using a marketing automation workflow builder, you can construct automated email campaigns.

Use spam search and inbox preview to check and evaluate your emails before submitting them.

Employ advanced filters to segment lists.

Keep track of opens, taps, unsubscribes, and transactions, among other things.

Send emails based on each subscriber’s time zone or their actions.

Check analytics and conduct A/B testing.

Pricing:

Basic — Starting at $15 per month

Plus — Starting at $49 per month

Professional — Starting at $99 per month

Max (enterprise tier) — Custom pricing

Even the Basic plan comes with advanced features such as autoresponders, sales funnels, and lead funnels.

3. Voila Norbert

Manually locating email addresses for your cold outreach is a time-consuming process. Thanks to this email marketing tool, though, finding email addresses is that easy.

With Voila Norbert, all you need to do is input the name of the person you’re looking for, their company domain name, and voilà (pun intended)! You get that email address you’re looking for to build your list. The good news is, you get 50 leads for free.

Voila Norbert is great for cleansing your mailing list, too. You want to make sure the email addresses you gather from your opt-in pages or email prospecting exist. If your marketing emails bounce, your sender reputation gets affected. A low sender score can prompt a service provider to divert your emails to the spam folder, never to be read. In other words, without a clean mailing list, you can lose a lot of potential customers.

Voila Norbert’s email verification tool removes all duplicate email addresses on your mailing list. It also filters out invalid email formats, so only the good email addresses get through. Voila Norbert also does away with email addresses that consist of inactive, parked, or invalid domains.

With this email marketing app, you can be assured that all your marketing emails will reach the intended recipients.

What you can do with Voila Norbert:

Verify prospects’ emails one-by-one or in bulk

Validate emails in real-time with Voila Norbert’s Verify API

Integrate tool with Pipedrive, Zapier, Salesforce, and more

Cleanse email lists in minutes

Pricing:

50 leads for free

Valet — 1,000 leads per month for $49

Butler — 5,000 leads per month for $99

Advisor — 15,000 leads per month for $249

Counselor — 50,000 leads per month for $499

Voila Norbert also offers a pay-as-you-go payment system, which can come in handy for businesses that are still just trying out the service.

4. ConvertKit

ConvertKit is a powerful email marketing tool.

It doesn’t just help you create the marketing emails you need. It also helps you in audience segmentation, email delivery, landing page creation, and A/B testing.

In other words, you have your entire email marketing campaign covered with ConvertKit.

If you have questions about the service, don’t worry. ConvertKit has an extensive knowledge library you can explore for resources on email marketing. If you have more specific questions about the service, try its email and live chat support.

What you can do with ConvertKit:

Create custom landing pages with email signup forms.

Run individual campaigns with trigger and automation rules.

Make your own drip email marketing campaigns from the ground up.

Pricing:

0 – 1,000 Subscribers — Free

1,000+ Subscribers — Creator Package for $29 per month

1000+ Subscribers — Creator Pro for $59 per month

ConvertKit’s free package allows you to create unlimited landing pages. That’s quite a treat for a tool you don’t have to pay for.

5. MailerLite

MailerLite is a no-frills email marketing service that includes all of the basics without the extras. This is ideal for those looking for a more straightforward email marketing service.

That’s not to say MailerLite has no features at all. For example, you can create your own email newsletter with the easy-to-use drag and drop editor. You can also choose from a variety of pop-ups to convert your website visitors into your subscribers. It’s easy to embed surveys in emails to get your subscribers’ feedback, too.

Segment your subscribers to increase personalization and A/B test using MailerLite to improve your campaigns.

What you can do with MailerLite:

Create more complex emails with a custom HTML and rich text editor.

Make changes to your images with a built-in photo editor.

Choose emails from an extensive template library.

Pricing:

1 – 1,000 subscribers with 12,000 emails for free

1 – 1,000 subscribers with unlimited emails for $10/month

1,001 – 2,500 subscribers with unlimited emails for $15/month

2,501 – 5,000 subscribers with unlimited emails for $30/month

5,001 – 10,000 subscribers with unlimited emails for $50/month

Although you can technically avail of the free plan for an unlimited period, it comes with restrictions, so I recommend the starting paid plan at only $10/month for 1 – 1000 subscribers. That allows you to send unlimited emails.

6. EngageBay

EngageBay is an all-in-one marketing and sales Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform. That’s precisely why its email marketing application is among the best. It’s easy to use and integrates well with the CRM and Help Desk.

You can choose from pre-designed email templates or create your own. If you choose the second option, don’t worry. Creating an email is very easy with EngageBay’s drag-and-drop email builder. The text editor is easy to use, too. With it, you can integrate images and social share buttons into design blocks.

With the unified platform’s extensive set of features, you can get leads, cultivate and engage them with your marketing emails, turn them into satisfied customers, and provide superior customer service.

What you can do with EngageBay:

Create email sequences to nurture leads or keep customers engaged.

Conduct A/B testing to optimize your campaigns.

Get a thorough analysis of how your email campaigns are doing so you can make the necessary adjustments.

Pricing:

Free – 1000 contacts and 1000 branded emails

Basic – 15,000 contacts and 10,000 branded emails for $14.99/month

Growth – 50,000 contacts and 25,000 branded emails for $49.99/month

Pro – Unlimited contacts and 50,000 branded emails for $79.99/month

The CRM and Service Aid Desk are included in all plans. EngageBay is one of the best tools for starting businesses looking for a single platform that can manage all of their marketing, sales, and support needs without breaking the bank.

Recap of the Top Email Marketing Apps

Email marketing apps save you time and money. They help you convert your leads into sales and convert those customers into repeat customers.

There are many email marketing applications in the market. However, your choice of tool ultimately boils down to what you’re looking for in an email marketing application. Whatever your requirements, one thing is certain: selecting the right email marketing app is critical to your business success.